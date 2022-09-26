Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing.

"Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family," the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Johnson told the AP that'll probably only race a handful of times moving forward each year.

“It’s been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision,” Johnson said. “In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We’ve always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”

Best of luck in retirement, Jimmie.