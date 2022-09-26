Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career.
Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing.
"Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family," the Associated Press reported on Monday.
Johnson told the AP that'll probably only race a handful of times moving forward each year.
“It’s been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision,” Johnson said. “In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We’ve always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”
Best of luck in retirement, Jimmie.