Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track

Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway.

Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl.

However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus into his recovery process.

"I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," Farmer said, via Fox News. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have COVID this time around, but the pneumonia got me again."

Farmer started driving competitively in 1948. He became famous due to his role in the Alabama Gang.

Although wins weren't recorded back then, the belief is that Farmer won roughly 700 races over the course of his career. He's considered one of the 50 greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

In 2021, it was announced that Farmer would be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

We're wishing Farmer a full and speedy recovery.