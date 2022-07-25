Legendary Racecar Driver Reportedly Suffered Heart Attack

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: A general view of the start of the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Legendary racing figure Bobby Rahal revealed to reporters on Sunday that he suffered a heart attack earlier this summer.

Rahal, 69, told Jenna Fryer that he's been dealing with some health issues as of late.

The former CART driver and team owner underwent triple bypass surgery in early June.

"Ran into Bobby Rahal this morning and he told me at his routine physical on May 5 the doctors said he’d suffered a heart attack and had some complete blockage. He had a triple bypass on June 6. This is his second race since the diagnosis," Fryer reported.

Bobby's son, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, took to social media to react to the news leak.

"Surprised he leaked the news, but nonetheless it’s been an intense couple months for our family. We’re ultra lucky to still have dad with us, very lucky, but now he’s good for another 100k miles we think! Many had asked where he’s been, now you have your answer," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with the Rahal family.