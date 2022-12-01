Longtime NASCAR Driver Admits He's Unsure About Future

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The end might be coming soon for longtime NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

Harvick, 46, has raced on the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001, and made his debut in the Busch Series two years earlier. He's set to race again in 2023, but beyond that, nothing is certain.

On Thursday, Harvick told Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic that he's unsure if he'll compete fulltime in the Cup Series in 2024 and that things could go "either way" at this point.

"I think right now, I'll know that answer before we get to Daytona," Harvick said. "I don't really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100 percent that we will have a direction because I'm not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate."

Harvick has the 2001 and 2006 Busch Series championships, as well as the Cup Series Rookie of the Year award from 2001 on his resume.

The 2007 Daytona 500 champion, Harvick also won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR Cup Series regular season championships in 2014.

He owns more than 120 wins over the course of his racing career.