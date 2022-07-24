Longtime NASCAR Driver Is Hinting Toward Retirement

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

A longtime NASCAR driver might decide to call it a career following the 2022 Cup Series season.

The future of longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is up in the air heading into the 2023 season.

Busch, who's been hinting at a possible retirement throughout the 2022 season, doesn't have his plans for the 2023 season locked down yet.

Retirement remains an option.

"Kurt Busch has hinted toward possible retirement after next year but he said he has no timeline as far as making a decision," Bob Pockrass reports.

If this is it for Busch, the sport of NASCAR will miss him heading into the 2023 season.

But there's still a long way to go in 2022.