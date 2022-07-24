Longtime NASCAR Driver Is Hinting Toward Retirement
A longtime NASCAR driver might decide to call it a career following the 2022 Cup Series season.
The future of longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is up in the air heading into the 2023 season.
Busch, who's been hinting at a possible retirement throughout the 2022 season, doesn't have his plans for the 2023 season locked down yet.
Retirement remains an option.
"Kurt Busch has hinted toward possible retirement after next year but he said he has no timeline as far as making a decision," Bob Pockrass reports.
If this is it for Busch, the sport of NASCAR will miss him heading into the 2023 season.
But there's still a long way to go in 2022.