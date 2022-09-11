Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning.

JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57.

"We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An esteemed member of our JTG Daugherty Racing family, JR Hollar, passed away this morning. He loved his JTG Daugherty Racing family & we loved him. He’ll be dearly missed."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hollard's family and friends, as well as the entire JTG Daugherty Racing family.

JTG is participating in this afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is driving the organization's No. 47 car in the event.

You can watch the Hollywood Casino 400 right now on USA.