Longtime NASCAR Sponsor Announces It's Ending Agreement

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have a new name moving forward.

Wednesday night, Camping World announced that it is ending its longtime sponsorship agreement with NASCAR.

Camping World announced that it is choosing to spend its money on other areas - most notably, its people.

"What a ride it’s been! Thank you, NASCAR," Marcus Lemonis tweeted.

Camping World has sponsored the Truck Series for more than a decade now.

It will be interesting to see who replaces the longtime sponsor.