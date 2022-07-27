Longtime NASCAR Sponsor Announces It's Ending Agreement
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have a new name moving forward.
Wednesday night, Camping World announced that it is ending its longtime sponsorship agreement with NASCAR.
Camping World announced that it is choosing to spend its money on other areas - most notably, its people.
"What a ride it’s been! Thank you, NASCAR," Marcus Lemonis tweeted.
Camping World has sponsored the Truck Series for more than a decade now.
It will be interesting to see who replaces the longtime sponsor.