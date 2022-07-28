Longtime Sponsor Is Stepping Away: NASCAR World Reacts

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is losing a major sponsor.

CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Wednesday that Camping World will no longer serve as a Truck Series entitlement sponsor. He said the company will re-invest that money into improving pay and benefits for its employees.

"What an amazing opportunity it's been," Lemonis wrote on Twitter. "14 years, over 30 race entitlements, over 35 drivers sponsored and some of the best fans one could wish for. Thank you NASCAR."

Camping World sponsored NASCAR's last Truck Series event at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and is also sponsoring Friday night's playoff race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

With such a long-standing connection to the sport, some are sad to see the endorser leave.

"Happy to have been a small part of your NASCAR journey!" driver Brandon Brown wrote with a photo of his Good Sam vehicle. "Thank you for all that you have done for our sport!"

Fans wished Lemonis well and commended him for prioritizing his work staff.

According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, NASCAR knew Camping World would not renew its deal at the end of the year. Craftsman is the primary replacement candidate.