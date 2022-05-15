Look: 2 NASCAR Drivers Are Still Feuding On Sunday

Two NASCAR drivers are still feuding heading into Sunday's Cup Series race.

Last weekend, Joey Logano and William Byron had a controversial finish at Darlington. Logano made contact with Byron with a couple of laps to go. While Logano took home the win, Byron crashed into the wall and finished in 13th.

Logano made it clear this weekend that he's not backing down from anyone.

"If [Byron] wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging," Logano said.

“Honestly, if he wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging,” Logano added. “I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run. Like I said, I feel like we’re even. He was willing to take the lead that way. I was willing to take the lead back the same way.”

“He can keep going, but I can promise you I’ll keep going and I’ll go bigger every time.”

Logano appears to be comfortable playing the role of the villain.

NASCAR's Cup Series race from Kansas is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FS1.