Look: 23XI Racing Releases Statement On Ty Gibbs

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his grandfather, JGR team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs will not race on Sunday afternoon.

The Xfinity Series champion, who was set to race in the Cup Series on Sunday, has been pulled out of the race, due to a reported family emergency.

Gibbs' team, 23XI Racing, released a statement on the situation on Sunday afternoon.

"Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway," the statement reads.

"In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today."

The NASCAR world is currently praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon.

"Pretty serious for Ty Gibbs to miss the Cup race after winning the Xfinity championship yesterday. Hope everything's okay as the Gibbs family has been through a lot over the years," one fan wrote.

"Our hearts and prayers are out to @TyGibbs , the entire Gibbs family and the @JoeGibbsRacing team. Now is not the time for rumors or jokes, no matter how you feel about Ty as an athlete, he is a human being," another fan added.

"I know the public perception of Ty Gibbs over the last few weeks has not been great but please be respectful. Send your best thoughts and prayers out. There are no morally correct reasons to be disrespectful or joke around," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Gibbs and his family on Sunday.