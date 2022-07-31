Look: Adorable Danica Patrick Photoshoot Is Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

How many people can make a photoshoot with an avocado look good?

The answer: Not many, probably.

But Danica Patrick is on that list.

The longtime racing star turned business woman did an impromptu photoshoot with an avocado in honor of national avocado day.

"I love avocados so much I did a photo shoot with one! 😆😆😆" she wrote.

"It’s #nationalavocafoday so if you’re looking for the best guac in the game, look no further than @goodfoods!!!!! Super clean ingredients. 🙌🏼 The taste and texture is like it’s homemade!"

Who else is craving guacamole now?