Look: Bubba Wallace Fans Are Furious With His Pit Crew

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace has been hit hard by bad luck and pit crew incompetence throughout this 2022 NASCAR season.

It happened again on Sunday when a loose wheel led to Wallace finishing 12th at the Ally 400 and caused him to lash out at crew chief Bootie Barker during the race.

Bubba fans are taking out their frustrations on the official 23XI Racing Twitter account after it posted that they "can't be mad" as a team at finishing 12th.

"OH, WE’RE BIG MAD. Inconsistency from the crew week AFTER WEEK," a Twitter user named Christine wrote. "I think he spoke for all of his fans too by going radio silent. He’s been racing his tail off & it’s been ripped from under him by his own crew… time after time. Y’all owe it to Bubba to get it together. And to us."

"Did you scrape the barrel when you put this pit crew together?" another Twitter user said.

"Has to overcome poor pit crew effort each week," said a third tweeter.

Here's a bit more reaction from indignant fans.

Bubba can only hope things will be different starting this weekend at the Kwik Trip 250 in Wisconsin on Sunday.