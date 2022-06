Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is ready to go.

The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening.

Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

"Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted.

Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville starts on time. There's bad weather in the forecast.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is set to begin at 5 p.m. E.T. It'll air on NBC.