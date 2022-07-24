Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message For Sunday's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, which will take place this afternoon.

In his last trip to Pocono back in June 2021, Bubba Wallace drove a strong race, finishing fifth at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. Coming off a third-place showing in New Hampshire last week, Wallace is hoping for more of the same today.

The 23 XI Racing competitor kept his message for this week's race short and sweet on Saturday night.

"Fired up for tmrw, P7," Wallace wrote on Twitter.

Last Sunday's race had to be somewhat cathartic for Wallace, who has had a rough 2022 season overall and had an especially tough month leading up to New Hampshire.

"It's been hell for me the last month," Wallace admitted after coming in third.

The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will get going at 3 p.m. ET on USA.