Look: Bubba Wallace Has A Message For NASCAR Fans

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace was involved in an accident during NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 in California.

With 43 laps to go, Wallace appeared to bump RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski from behind. Keselowski was attempting to clog the middle of the track and come down, but wound up going right into Wallace’s path.

Neither one let off the gas in time and the two cars collided. Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric were also victims of the accident that caused three of the four cars to fall deep into the standings.

Following the accident, Wallace apologized for what happened. “Tell the 6 (Keselowski’s car) I said sorry. Been fightin’ the nose all day,” Wallace said.

With a few days to digest the accident, Wallace is focusing on the positives that came out of the race. He’s glad to have the fans back.

“Man, it’s good to have you guys back,” Wallace said in a message on social media this afternoon.

Man, it’s good to have you guys back. pic.twitter.com/HU13TOg9Oj — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 3, 2022

Wallace has to hope he can avoid accidents in the future so he can work his way up the standings.