Look: Bubba Wallace Has Message Following Sunday's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace didn't get the win in Kansas on Sunday afternoon, but his teammate, Kurt Busch, did.

Busch, driving the No. 45 car, got the win for 23XI Racing - the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Wallace had a solid day, too. The No. 23 car driver finished in 10th place, earning 32 points.

Following the race, he took to Twitter.

"At the end of the day. YOU control your own destiny. You have a choice when adversity meets you. Flop… or Fight… Gave it my all. I can sleep good knowing that. Hungrier than ever," he tweeted.

The future is certainly bright for Wallace, Busch and the rest of the 23XI Racing team.

Wallace has reason to be optimistic moving forward.