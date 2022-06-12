Look: Bubba Wallace Has Unfortunate Result On Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace's difficult year continued Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Ten laps into the Toyota/Save Mart 350, Wallace's No. 23 Toyota car began blowing smoke with oil spilling on the track. His day ended with the race's first caution.

"I don't know what happened," Wallace said, per Performance Racing Network. "I was running an OK race. Was about to complain about a lack of rear grip and she just blew up. I tried to replay every lap, never went the wrong way. Got hung up in second one time, but I don't know. Sucks."

Still searching for his first Cup Series win of the season, Wallace hasn't placed higher than 10th since finishing second behind Austin Cindric at the 2022 Daytona 500.

Last month, Wallace wondered if he had "pissed off the racing gods" after getting caught in a wreck near the conclusion of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He ended the day in 27th after previously vying for a top-10 result.

"We just haven't had any luck at all this season," Wallace said after his Sunday ended at Sonoma, per PRN. "But we're the first ones to enjoy the off weekend, I guess."