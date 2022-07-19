Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To NASCAR Street Race News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is already getting excited for NASCAR's first-ever cup-series street race in 2023.

The 28-year-old reacted to the news on Twitter this Tuesday afternoon.

"Chicago, shall we race?! NASCAR street course coming July 2nd, 2023," he said.

This is going to be fun.

Here's what NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Ben Kennedy has to say about it, via NASCAR.com:

“Like the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, we seized an incredible opportunity to add an unprecedented element to our schedule and take center stage in the heart of another major metropolitan market,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “This is the ideal setting for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport. We are very appreciative of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team, along with the entire city of Chicago for working with us to make this concept a reality.”

This is going to be a must-watch even in 2023.