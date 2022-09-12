Look: Bubba Wallace Reveals Who He's Dedicating Win To

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace has found instant success driving the No. 45 vehicle.

At the start of September, 23XI Racing decided to have Wallace drive the Toyota car in place of Kurt Busch, who remains sidelined after suffering concussion symptoms in July.

On Sunday, his second event since the switch, Wallace won the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway. He dedicated his victory to Busch, who steered the No. 45 car to first place at the same track in May.

"Decided to run it back in Kansas," Wallace wrote on Twitter. "Kurt Busch, this one’s for you brother."

Busch replied to Wallace's tweet by saying, "One team, one dream."

He also posted a video reacting to his teammate's victory.

"That's my boy," Busch said. "Way to go Bubba. Proud of you my friend ... WE are winners again in Kansas."

Wallace now has six top-10 finishes in his last nine Cup Series races following his second career win. While he didn't qualify for the playoffs on the drivers' side, he's now chasing an owners' championship using Busch's vacated vehicle.

He'll look to keep the magic going this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.