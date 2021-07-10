Look: Bubba Wallace Starred In A New Music Video

Two weeks ago, Bubba Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway.

The team brought home a fifth place – Wallace’s first top-five finish of the season so far. Things have been going pretty well for the new team, which is one of the most popular in NASCAR.

Fewer drivers have brought more attention to the sport than Wallace. He remains the first and only African-American driver to win a NASCAR national touring series race.

Everyone wants a piece of Wallace and his new team and that was on full display this weekend. Rapper Post Malone featured Wallace and team co-owner Denny Hamlin in his new single Motley Crew and its music video.

Check it out.

After his most recent race, Bubba opened up his expectations and those from team over Michael Jordan.

“All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car. First top five for the team. I think that’s a little pen to the paper action there to re-sign, re-up there,” Wallace said following his race.

“We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know we’re in a hole. But it’s finishes like this that we need to capitalize on.”

Can Bubba and company keep the roll going?