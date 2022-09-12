Look: Bubba Wallace Victory Lane Photo Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace pulled off the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday, winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace is not in position to win the Cup Series championship, but he made his presence felt anyway this afternoon, holding off championship contenders Denny Hamlin (who co-owns Wallace's car, along with Michael Jordan) and Christopher Bell, among others.

"I knew Denny was going to be strong," Wallace said, via ESPN. "It's cool to beat the boss, but it's just cool to be lights out today and come away with the win."

After the race, Wallace was clearly enjoying his victory, as the television cameras captured.

The 28-year-old Wallace notched his first Cup Series win during last year's playoffs at Talladega when he was not in title contention.

A little less than a year after doing that, he took home the checkered flag today at Kansas.

Wallace will be back on the track for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol next weekend.