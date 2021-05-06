Look: Bubba Wallace’s Car To Pay Special Tribute On Sunday

The Rebel 400 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina is this Sunday and Bubba Wallace will be participating. But he’s going to be paying special tribute to a NASCAR trailblazer while doing so.

On Tuesday, Wallace’s 23XI Racing team announced that Wallace will be paying tribute to the late-great Wendell Scott on Sunday. To that end, Wallace’s car will be painted in the same colors that Scott once drove in – light blue.

Wendell Scott was one of the first African-American drivers to compete on the NASCAR circuit. He was the first African-American to win a race in the Grand National Series, now known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

After seeing the new colors unveiled, Wallace was understandably pumped. Taking to Twitter, he said the video of the reveal gave him “Chills.”

“Chills,” Wallace wrote. “Ready to bring this scheme back to the track.”

In a follow-up video, Wallace shared the tribute with Wendell Scott’s son and grandson. He revealed that his sponsor for the race, Root Insurance, will also be making a big donation to the Wendell Scott Foundation, which commemorates Scott’s legacy.

What an honor to reveal the @WendellScott_34 tribute car to his son and grandson!@root_insurance I @23xiracing pic.twitter.com/fVceNooBec — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 5, 2021

As an up-and-coming driver in the late-1940s and early-1950s, Wendell Scott was not allowed to compete in NASCAR due to his skin color. So he took his talents to other racetracks and quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

NASCAR eventually allowed Scott to compete, but was never given a commercial sponsorship. He was deprived of multiple wins, some of which were only given to him posthumously.

We look forward to seeing the NASCAR trailblazer honored this coming weekend.