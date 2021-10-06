Look: Bubba Wallace’s Fiancee Reacts To His First Win

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace won his first ever Cup Series victory at the YellaWood 500 thanks to a rain-shortened event.

Wallace took the lead shortly before it was brought to a halt by heavy rains. Instead of risking the drivers safety, NASCAR called the race and since Wallace was in the lead when it was halted, he won.

Following the first win of his career, Wallace received an awesome message from his fiancee, Amanda.

“So incredible!!!!!! So proud of @bubbawallace !!!!!!” she said on Instagram following the win. “You did it, CUP WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!! I literally have no words!!! Thank you all for the kind messages!!! Oh and my hair is wet from a certain car chief dumping beer on my head.”

She later posted a photo of the couple standing next to Wallace’s first trophy – alongside their dog, of course.

“Where should we put the trophy??” she asked.

The win marked Wallace’s first in 143 starts over the last five seasons. With the win, he became part of NASCAR history as well.

The 27-year-old became just the second African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup race, joining Wendell Scott, who accomplished the feat in 1963.

Wallace joined 23XI Racing, with NBA legend Michael Jordan and longtime NASCAR competitor Denny Hamlin. That move has paid off as the star driver is in the midst of the best year of his career.