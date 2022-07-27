Look: Bubba Wallace's New Car Paint Job Is Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace will be sporting a new look for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Wallace will be representing Embrace Home Loans for this weekend's race at Indianapolis Speedway.

A photo of Wallace's vehicle was shared by 23XI Racing's official Twitter account.

Wallace has been driving very well the past few weeks, recording a pair of top-10 finishes.

In addition to recording a third-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Wallace managed to finish eighth at Pocono Raceway.

We'll see if Wallace can ride this positive wave of momentum on Sunday.

This Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised on NBC.