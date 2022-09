Look: Bubba Wallace's Reaction To Sunday's Win Goes Viral

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Congrats, Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car, won Sunday's Cup Series race.

Wallace finished in first place in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Following his win, Wallace's post-race celebration went viral.

Well done, Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing driver is racing in the No. 45 car as his team goes for the ownership championship.

He certainly got a huge result on Sunday.