Look: Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reacts To 23XI Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is changing 23XI Racing vehicles from No. 23 to No. 45 for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Dealing with concussion-like symptoms from a July incident at Pocono Raceway, Kurt Busch has withdrawn his playoff waiver. The team announced that Wallace will take over his teammate's car during the final 10 races in hopes of pursuing an owner's championship.

Busch showed his approval of the decision and cheered on Wallace.

"We are two cars but act as one team," Busch wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "This is another example of teamwork! I support Bubba Wallace and love the leadership I have seen out of him recently. Let’s make a run at the Championship!"

Ty Gibbs, who has replaced Busch, will shift over to Wallace's No. 23 Toyota Camry.

"While Ty has done a great job for us in the No. 45 car, we feel that Bubba’s experience in this car, at the upcoming playoff tracks, and his recent momentum will give 23XI the best chance at maximizing our points each weekend," team president Steve Lauletta said. "We recognize that this is a unique opportunity in the Cup Series, and we’re grateful to our employees and partners for standing with the team and supporting this decision."

Busch had five top-five finishes among his 20 Cup Series starts, including a victory at Kansas Speedway in May. He announced last week that he won't return for a playoff run.

Wallace will first drive No. 45 this Sunday at Darlington Raceway's Cook Out Southern 500.