Look: Chilling Photo Emerges From NASCAR's Serious Accident

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Jordan Anderson, driver of the #3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident as Johnny Sauter, driver of the #13 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota, and Jack Wood, driver of the #24 Logitech Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One of the scariest accidents of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was moments away from becoming one of its most tragic ever. But some truly chilling photos show how dangerous it was.

During the race, No. 3 driver Jordan Anderson had a serious incident when a blown engine caused his truck to burst into flames. The smoke was so bad and causing him so much difficult breathing that he tried to get out of the truck while it was still moving.

Anderson's truck hit the retaining wall and he was able to climb out and avoid the worst of the flames. But he still sustained second-degree burns and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Photos have emerged showing exactly how Anderson's truck started burning up. The fire created a clear white skid mark on the track at Talladega Superspeedway that has given some NASCAR fans chills.

"Scary I don’t know how he got out of that truck so fast. Glad he did I hope he is ok," one fan replied.

"I don't know what was scarier, the fire or his escape from the truck while it was still crashing. I imagine for Jordan it was the fire. He definitely leaned hard on his Proverbs verse for help with that," wrote another.

"You know it's bad when a driver is still at speed and hanging halfway out of the vehicle. Glad he was able to get out on his own and hope no serious injuries. Scary situation for sure," a third wrote.

Thankfully, Jordan Anderson has released a statement revealing that he is in good spirits.

We wish him the best in his recovery.