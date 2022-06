Look: Crowd At Sunday's NASCAR Race Is Going Viral

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The crowd at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is a good one.

This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race is taking place at Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois.

We have a packed house on hand for the event.

This is pretty awesome.

The Cup Series race at Gateway is currently airing on Fox Sports 1. Hopefully the race lives up to the crowd.