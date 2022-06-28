Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Message For NASCAR Fans

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Ally 400 wasn't exactly the best viewing experience due to weather.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent a message to fans on the sport this Tuesday, apologizing for the difficult broadcasting experience.

He also thanked fans for their patience.

"I had a great time working the broadcast this weekend with my buddies @RickAllenracing @SteveLetarte @JeffBurton," he said on Twitter. "I know the weather made things difficult for our viewers. Appreciate everyone’s patience all day Sunday. Not ideal but we saw the finish and had a lot of laughs."

In other news, Earnhardt Jr. has been advocating for racing to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway. He actually got the opportunity to take a few laps recently.

“It was a lot of fun to go around the race track again. It’s been since 1995 since I’ve run any laps here,” Earnhardt admitted, via SportsCasting.com. “I was really surprised at how great the track condition is. The surface of the race track is ready to rock, and they’ve been doing a lot of work here over the past several months and there’s a lot more work to do. There’s people here today working around this race track trying to get it ready for racing here.”

Earnhardt Jr. is clearly still involved in the sport in a major way.