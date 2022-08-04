Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Suggestion For Kurt Busch

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kurt Busch announced that he would miss this weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. That's because he's still dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Busch's doctors suggested that he enters loud, noisy places while he tries to take the next step in his recovery process. As a result, he went to a Charlotte FC game this week.

"Doctors said to get in loud, noisy places, without physical activity," Busch tweeted. "Miss you race fans. You @NASCAR fans have these guys a lap down, well… everybody is on the lead lap, that way I make it outta here alive. Go @CharlotteFC!"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to Busch's tweet, suggesting other "complex environments" that could potentially help him get back on track.

"Awesome to see. Going to complex environments challenges the brain. It exposes symptoms and produces opportunities to control anxiety and emotions," Earnhardt wrote. "Concerts, grocery stores, all the busy places are great ways to push yourself in rehab. Way to go Kurt."

Busch has been out of action since July 23.

If Busch wants to compete at Richmond Raceway next Sunday, he'll need to make noticeable progress.

NASCAR fans around the country are in Busch's corner, that's for sure.