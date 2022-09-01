Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry."

Roughly 12 hours after Earnhardt competed in the CARS Tour's Window World 125, he showed up for his daughters' parent teacher orientation.

Earnhardt posted a message on Twitter about this quick turnaround.

"Once in a lifetime experience one evening, parent teacher orientation the next morning," Earnhardt tweeted.

Earnhardt's followers thought this was a very heartwarming post.

"Being a great dad trumps being a great race car driver," one person replied. "Well done."

"The best of both worlds," another person wrote.

This will go down as a week Dale Earnhardt Jr. will never forget.