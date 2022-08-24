Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Big Jeff Gordon News

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement to compete in an event on Labor Day weekend.

Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series, will compete in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said in an official statement. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a very relatable reaction to this news. He tweeted, "This is really cool."

Every driver in this race will pilot a Porsche 911 GT3. Gordon will be driving the No. 24 vehicle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon will reunite with longtime crew chief Ray Evernham. They had a historic run together in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Qualifying and Race 1 for the Porsche Carrera Cup are set to take place on Sept. 3. Race 2, meanwhile, is scheduled for Sept. 4.