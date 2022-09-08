Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Big NASCAR Announcement

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR revealed Thursday that next year's All-Star Race will take place at a revived North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Once one of the sport's most prestigious tracks, North Wilkesboro Speedway hasn't hosted a NASCAR event since 1996.

While attending Thursday's announcement ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, Dale Earnhardt Jr. filmed a video expressing his excitement.

"This is great news for that community," Earnhardt said. The track is going to really bring a lot of great energy into that area in Western Carolina, and not just for racing. It's going to be a multi-use venue that's going to have a lot of great events over the years.

"So this is awesome for Western Northern Carolina, for NASCAR, and for fans of the history of the sport, like me."

A No. 3 vehicle from his legendary father was parked in front of the museum to commemorate the moment.

Last week, Earnhardt finished third at the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at the legendary track. It marked his first time driving a late model stock car since 1997.

After the race, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the NASCAR Hall of Famer called the atmosphere "amazing."

"When I was standing here before the race started, getting ready to get in the car, I almost wanted to cry," Earnhardt said. "It was so emotional because every seat was filled. I still can't believe this happened."