Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Decision

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports announced that Kevin Meendering will replace Cliff Daniels as the interim crew chief for the next four races.

Meendering, currently Hendrick's competition development manager, will head the team for Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet vehicle starting at Sunday's Ally 400. He'll temporarily fill the role while Daniels serves a suspension resulting from a wheel falling off Larson's car at Sonoma Speedway.

Former Hendrick Motorsports great Dale Earnhardt Jr. endorsed the decision.

"Big fan of Kevin," Earnhardt wrote on Twitter. "Helped me and Steve Letarte win a few races. Was a CC at JR Motorsports for Elliott Sadler. Always hoped he would get more opportunities."

Meendering has made 21 Cup Series starts for Hendrick. He's also tallied three wins, 39 top-five finishes, and 77 top 10s in 98 Xfinity Series starts.

The 41-year-old will also work three Xfinity races for Hendrick, including with Larson at Road America on July 2. They will now compete together at Road America in a Cup Series race the following day.

Larson won last year's race at Nashville Speedway alongside Daniels. The 2021 Cup Series champion will look to triumph again beside Meendering.