Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR Fan Poll

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Judging by a recent poll Jeff Gluck took, it appears fans were pleased with the 2022 NASCAR season.

For the past six years, Gluck has asked fans if they enjoyed the NASCAR season. This year's results are very encouraging for the sport.

Gluck's latest poll shows that 86.3 percent of fans thought the 2022 NASCAR season was good. That's the highest mark Gluck has ever received.

"Was the 2022 NASCAR season a good season? 86.3% of those who voted said Yes," Gluck tweeted. "That's a new P1 out of the six years this question has been asked."

Last year, 85 percent of voters said the 2021 NASCAR season was good.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented on Gluck's findings. He responded to this poll with the "chart increasing" emoji.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series concluded with Joey Logano winning his second title.

Logano edged out Logan, Elliott, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell among others.

It'll be fascinating to what Gluck's poll for the 2023 season looks like next November.