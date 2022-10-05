Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Shocking Punishment News
NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team this Wednesday.
Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events. He was also fined $100,000.
Additionally, Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team received a 100-point penalty.
The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team has been penalized for "unapproved modification of a single-source part." According to Bob Pockrass, they modified a vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to this news with a simple GIF. His reaction is bound to go viral.
It has not been announced if the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team will appeal NASCAR's penalty.
Childers would, in theory, be eligible to return for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Harvick finished in 29th place during this past Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.