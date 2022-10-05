Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Shocking Punishment News

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team this Wednesday.

Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events. He was also fined $100,000.

Additionally, Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team received a 100-point penalty.

The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team has been penalized for "unapproved modification of a single-source part." According to Bob Pockrass, they modified a vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to this news with a simple GIF. His reaction is bound to go viral.

It has not been announced if the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team will appeal NASCAR's penalty.

Childers would, in theory, be eligible to return for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Harvick finished in 29th place during this past Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.