Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Street Race News

NASCAR is expected to announce some big news here shortly.

The sport is expected to formally announce its first ever street circuit race for the Cup Series, Chicago 2023.

"@NASCAR later today is expected to formally announce the first ever street circuit race for the Cup Series, Chicago 2023," said Adam Stern.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his reaction to the news on Twitter just moments ago.

"This is awesome news," he said. "A new challenge to see the best stock car drivers in the world tackle. A great market. Pretty cool how @iRacing was used to test the idea as well. Can’t wait to broadcast the first race there!"

This is going to be special.

Buckle up, NASCAR fans. Earnhardt Jr. is on board.