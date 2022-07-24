Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Outfit Went Viral Saturday

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been making more appearances on television since retiring from full-time racing.

The former NASCAR star is great in an analyst role, often getting praised by racing fans for his knowledge and insight on television.

Earnhardt Jr's television wardrobe could use some work, though.

The former NASCAR star went viral for picking the wrong colored polo on Saturday.

Hey, the polo kind of looks blue...

NASCAR's Cup Series is set to continue on Sunday afternoon from Pocono.

The Cup Series race will begin at 3 p.m. E.T.