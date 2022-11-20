Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister, Kelley, Is Going Viral

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, hugs his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was back on the racetrack on Saturday evening.

The legendary NASCAR driver, who's retired from full-time racing, was back on the track, though this certainly wasn't a Cup Series event.

That was evident early on, when a major crash happened, appearing to involve Dale Jr.

"10 car crash Dexter Canipe and Katie Hettinger involved and then it becomes a parking lot It looked like Dale Earnhardt Jr was involved Crowd popped huge when Dale Jr backed up and drove around it with no damage He's clear of it," one reporter tweeted.

Dale's sister, Kelley, went viral on social media with her reaction to what happened.

"Well we seen that coming," she wrote.

"We’ll he said he will be back again…he’s always so polite and nice. That’s where we are different."

Will we see Dale Jr. back at this event next year?