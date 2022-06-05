Look: Danica Patrick Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

The iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands last month.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year, five notable WNBA stars posed for the edition of the magazine.

Danica Patrick is among those who have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and again in '09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” said Patrick, who posed in 2008 and ’09. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to have been featured in the issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.