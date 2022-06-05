Look: Danica Patrick Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands last month.
Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year, five notable WNBA stars posed for the edition of the magazine.
Danica Patrick is among those who have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and again in '09.
“You could actually say I was on the cover,” said Patrick, who posed in 2008 and ’09. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”
Patrick is one of several notable athletes to have been featured in the issue.
