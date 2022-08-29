Look: Danica Patrick Had Shocking Movie Admission

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

How many of you have never seen the movie series Star Wars?

Anyone? Bueller?

Well, if Danica Patrick was reading this, her hand would be in the air - until last night, that is.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver revealed on Saturday night that she watched Star Wars for the first time.

It's a pretty stunning admission.

Danica Patrick has been pretty busy driving around the world for most of her adult life.

Still, to have never watched Star Wars until 2022...

That's stunning.