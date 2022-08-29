Look: Danica Patrick Had Shocking Movie Admission
How many of you have never seen the movie series Star Wars?
Anyone? Bueller?
Well, if Danica Patrick was reading this, her hand would be in the air - until last night, that is.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver revealed on Saturday night that she watched Star Wars for the first time.
It's a pretty stunning admission.
Danica Patrick has been pretty busy driving around the world for most of her adult life.
Still, to have never watched Star Wars until 2022...
That's stunning.