Look: Danica Patrick Has Revealed A New Side To Herself

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Former NASCAR drives Danika Patrick sits courtside as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick opened up about a new "side" to herself on social media this week.

The former NASCAR driver turned business woman opened up on Instagram.

"I’m a deep thinking hippie chick who loves to learn...... so what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?!

Health, aliens, fitness, philosophy, entrepreneurs, food, space, scientist, anti-aging, travel....??????? Tell me what and who you’re curious about!" she wrote.

It's been an eventful last year for Patrick, who broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Carter Comstock.

We wish all the best to Danica moving forward.