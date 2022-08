Look: Danica Patrick 'Kiss' Photo Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick recently enjoyed a kiss on a boat, but it's probably not what you expect.

The former racing star turned business woman caught her first fish.

So, as the rules go, she had to kiss it.

"It’s a rule.... you have to (kiss) your first fish!" she wrote on her Instagram page.

Hey, rules are rules.

That's a pretty good looking fish haul, by the way. Well done to Danica and crew.