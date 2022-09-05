Look: Danica Patrick Music Festival Photos Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick had a good time at Burning Man.

The former racing star turned business woman took to Instagram to highlight her experience at the music festival.

Patrick's outfits were on point, as well.

"Burning man is like nothing you have ever seen, unless you have been there!!!😉 Thanks to my 12 year vet @naada.mas, I had an amazing tour guide and danced my ass off. Oh, and we rode our asses off too on the bikes! The playa dust almost had my pedals locked up by the last day. 🤪 So many tips and ideas for next time!" she wrote.

Have a summer, Danica.