Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship.

This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on the end of the 2022 season on Instagram.

"Always an exciting last race for the @nascar season when it’s all on the line between 4 drivers," Patrick wrote.

Following the win at Phoenix Raceway, Logano told the media that he knew he was going to capture another Cup championship.

"I knew going into this thing that we were gonna win the championship," Logano told NBC Sports. "I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed it, and that's the difference. It's like I said, I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident.

"I said I've never been truly this ready for a championship race, and we did it, man. I can't believe it. ... My dream was to win Cup championships, and here we are with two of them. It just means so much. It's so special."

Well, kudos to Logano for backing up that type of statement.