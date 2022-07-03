Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To The Racy Bikini Photo

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Longtime racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick has opened up about her body confidence in recent weeks.

Patrick revealed that she had her breast implants removed due to health issues.

The longtime IndyCar and NASCAR star admitted she wishes she never felt the need to get them in the first place

Danica is now making sure to show love to women across the world on social media.

Kristin Cavallari, the ex-wife of Jay Cutler, recently opened up about her body-confidence issues.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she wrote.

Danica had a kind message for Kristin.

"Good for you girl!" she wrote.

Fans appreciate the message, too.

"Cheering on other women makes you that much more awesome. Becoming one of my favorite not real life people," one fan admitted.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well done, Danica.