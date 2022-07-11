Look: Danica Patrick Shared Racy Beach Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to be enjoying her summer.

The former racing star turned business woman shared some photos of a recent beach trip.

Patrick is clearly still in tip-top shape.

"Beach day (and the only🤪) to close out a great 4th of July week! 🎇 I don’t want it any more busy the next time I visit, haha..... but for anyone looking for a great beach spot, Newport Beach was super fun!" she wrote.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver will still be a part of network coverage for racing moving forward.