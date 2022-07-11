Look: Danica Patrick Shared Racy Beach Photos
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to be enjoying her summer.
The former racing star turned business woman shared some photos of a recent beach trip.
Patrick is clearly still in tip-top shape.
"Beach day (and the only🤪) to close out a great 4th of July week! 🎇 I don’t want it any more busy the next time I visit, haha..... but for anyone looking for a great beach spot, Newport Beach was super fun!" she wrote.
