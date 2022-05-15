Look: Danica Patrick Shares Fun Family Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with some fun family news.

The former racing driver turned business woman revealed that there will be yet another female addition to the family.

Patrick's sister, Brooke, is expecting a daughter with her husband.

"The female gene runs strong in the Patrick’s! Girl number 4 for Brooke and Chase!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

The girls in the Patrick family certainly have a good, strong role model to look up to in their Aunt Danica.

Congrats to the family!