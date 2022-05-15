Look: Danica Patrick Shares Fun Family Announcement
Danica Patrick took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with some fun family news.
The former racing driver turned business woman revealed that there will be yet another female addition to the family.
Patrick's sister, Brooke, is expecting a daughter with her husband.
"The female gene runs strong in the Patrick’s! Girl number 4 for Brooke and Chase!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
The girls in the Patrick family certainly have a good, strong role model to look up to in their Aunt Danica.
Congrats to the family!