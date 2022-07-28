Look: Danica Patrick Shares Vulnerable Photos Of Her Recovery

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick continues to be extremely open about her recovery from breast implants.

The former racing star and television analyst revealed earlier this year that she had breast implant surgery, but decided to get them removed after several years due to health problems.

Now, Patrick is being very open about her recovery process and health status.

Wednesday, Patrick shared some vulnerable photos of her recovery.

"Healing is not linear. I want to continue to show you guys what I am up to to get fully functioning from not only BII and my implant removal 3 months ago but a life that was all go go go go and not enough rest and recovery. I literally and figuratively went 200mph for 15 years," she wrote.

"From the last 24 hours..... pictured is cupping, fascia blasting, Shock wave therapy, Hocatt (hyperthermic ozone and carbonic acid transdermal therapy), and a FLOWpresso suit. All of this is to improve the lymphatic drainage system, detox metals and toxins, and get the tissues moving properly."

We applaud Danica for being this open about her recovery.

Get well soon, Danica.