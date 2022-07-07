Look: Danica Patrick's Fourth Of July Outfit Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick rocked the red, white and blue for the July 4 holiday weekend.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver got in the Fourth of July spirit with her outfit this weekend.

Patrick shared some photos of her Stars and Stripes-themed outfit.

She captioned the photos with: “Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.” -rumi.

The red, white and blue yoga pants are a pretty strong look for the Fourth of July.

There's a Captain America feel there, too, which is appropriate for the former racing star.

Hopefully everyone else enjoyed the holiday, too.